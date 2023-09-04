JFRD: Car vs. multiple pedestrians with fatality, critical injuries on Normandy Blvd., Blair Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is responding to a car vs. multiple pedestrians incident at Normandy Blvd. and Blair Rd., which has resulted in one reported fatality and critical injuries.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more information about this accident.

JFRD has confirmed that one pedestrian has sustained critical injuries, and one other has been killed.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, all Westbound lanes are blocked due to the accident. People are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

One woman at the scene who did not want to be identified said that she had to block off traffic with her truck to try and save the victims before authorities arrived after they were hit by a car.

“I saw two bodies lying on the ground, cars stopped to help them. One lady was unresponsive. The other was on the ground still breathing but seriously injured. After a while... she stopped breathing,” the woman told Action News Jax.

The scene is an active investigation and the story will be updated when details arrive.

