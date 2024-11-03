JFRD Source: Shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax just received word of a shooting after the Florida-Gerogia game on Saturday, November 2.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting is said to have occurred on A. Philips Randolf Blvd between MLK Parkway and 1st. Street.

Multiple shots have been reported, with 1 person affected by a bullet graze wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is working its way through crowds to the active scene.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.