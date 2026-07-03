Join READ USA as a tutor and support young readers | Apply here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — READ USA is hiring tutors for the fall semester to provide reading instruction to elementary school students who need additional help with reading.

Tutors will deliver reading lessons based on pre-written plans, focusing on phonological awareness, phonics, word work, vocabulary, reading accuracy, fluency, comprehension and writing.

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The organization says all tutors will receive structured training and ongoing professional development.

The typical tutoring schedule runs Tuesday through Thursday from 3:15 to 6 p.m.

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Applicants must be at least 16 years old before their start date and able to commit to a full semester of tutoring. The position pays $15 an hour, paid weekly.

Applicants 17 to 21 years old can commit to work a full school year as an “AmeriCorps” tutor leader and earn a living and educational stipend on top of the hourly pay.

To apply to be a literacy tutor with READ USA, click here.

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