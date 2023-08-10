JSO: 2 people shot overnight in Durkeeville neighborhood by unknown assailant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting happened Wednesday night on East 21st Street.

According to detectives, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a local hospital after getting a call about two gunshot wound victims. Upon arrival, officers learned that both victims transported themselves to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that both victims were shot in the area of East 21st Street by an unknown suspect. Detectives are still working to learn more.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. People wishing to remain anonymous can leave tips with Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

