JSO seeks missing 70-year-old man with dementia last seen on Roth Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man with dementia who was last seen on Roth Drive on Tuesday evening.

According to JSO, 70-year-old Mingo Rollins was last seen on Roth Drive near Cleveland Road.

Mr. Rollins is described as being 5′8″ and 120 pounds. JSO says he has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue horizontal stripes, black pants, a black beanie, and black slides.

JSO encourages anyone who has seen Mr. Rollins to contact them at 904-630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]