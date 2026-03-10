High-tech tee time: The Players returns to TPC Sawgrass with new facial recognition option for entry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The eyes of the golfing world—and now, the eyes of high-tech scanners—are turning toward TPC Sawgrass this week as The Players Championship prepares to welcome tens of thousands of fans back.

While the tournament’s prestige remains constant, the experience at the gate is getting a modern makeover. This year, the PGA Tour is introducing facial expression entry for ticketed guests. The new technology offers a seamless, “hands-free” experience for those who register a photo in advance.

For fans like Joyce Armstrong, who has attended the tournament for nearly 20 years, the excitement is building as fast as the grandstands.

“I love for the players to come. I go and watch them,” said Armstrong, who already has her ticket secured. “I’ll be there Friday if the weather’s good; it’s very exciting.”

Organizers have upgraded the grounds with enhanced Wi-Fi to ensure the massive crowds can stay connected.

Despite the digital upgrades, some physical realities remain unchanged. For residents living in the shadow of the course, the tournament signifies the start of “bumper-to-bumper” season.

Ann Birch, a local resident of five years, is already checking off her grocery list to avoid the inevitable congestion.

“We don’t go to restaurants or go out to eat or even come to Publix,” Birch said, noting that her commute time can double or triple during tournament week. “We just stay home if we can.”

With practice rounds beginning tomorrow and the official tournament kickoff on Thursday, attendees can plan for delays. Saturday’s round is already sold out.

Armstrong, a veteran of the tournament crowds, offered a simple piece of advice for newcomers: “You have to be patient. You know, everybody’s going there.”

