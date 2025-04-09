4-year-old dies after accidental drowning in retention pond on Southside, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:27 P.M.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a 4-year-old boy with autism has died as a result of an accidental drowning in a retention pond.

Officers told Action News Jax that the mother of the boy had called JSO around 5:30 pm to report him missing from the 9400 block of Star Drive. Officers, K9 units, Drone Units, Dive teams, and the Missing Persons Unit were on the scene searching for him shortly after.

Around an hour and a half later at 6:52 pm, the child was found in the retention pond. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and will conduct the investigation. The circumstances of the boy going missing are still under investigation, stay tuned to Action News Jax as we work to learn more.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press briefing regarding an accidental downing that occurred Tuesday night on the Southside.

According to JSO, the incident occurred around the 9000 block of Star Drive.

This is a developing story, Action News Jax will be working to learn more and update you within the hour.

