JSO graduating class of 2023, ready to commit their lives to maintain safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office recognized the JSO Corrections Class 01-23. This class graduated recently ready to commit their lives to maintain the safety and wellbeing of inmates housed within a Duval County correctional facility.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

These men and women spent the past several months training to learn the necessary skills of the profession.

“As a member of this community, you should be proud of them just as we are. We have hired the best and strive to go beyond to continue to hire the most excellent officers for you. Congratulations CO Class 01-23!” said JSO in a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If you are ready to be part of the excellence, we are ready for you. Starting Monday, September 11, 2023, a new corrections class will commence. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, August 9, 2023. This comes with an opportunity of a $10,000 hiring bonus.

Apply today at JoinJSO.com.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.