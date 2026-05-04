Truck blocking Dames Point Bridge lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6:35 AM: A stopped truck is blocking two lanes on the Dames Point Bridge on Monday morning. The blockage is occurring in the southbound lanes.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center right now with details and detours. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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