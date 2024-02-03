FOUND: JSO is searching for a missing endangered woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing person in the Arlington area.

The adult, Valeria Ntihabose was reported missing around 10:40 p.m. on Friday.

She was last seen in the 1800 block of Rogero Road on foot by her family shortly before 9:30 a.m. It has been reported to JSO that Ntihabose has been diagnosed with Dementia and only speaks Kirundi. Due to the circumstances, we are concerned for her safety.

Name: Valeria Ntihabose

Age: 81

Race / Sex: Black / Female

Height / Weight: 5′4″ / 150 pounds

Eyes / Hair: Brown / Black

Clothing: Blue and white head wrap, black shirt with red shawl, and off-white with dark checkered lines wrap style skirt

If you have information that could lead to Ntihabose’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

