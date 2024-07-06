JSO: Late night crash after shooting in Mid-Westside leads to homicide investigation, details unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night crash in the Mid-Westside area that left a driver fatally shot and has sparked a homicide investigation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, at just after midnight, patrol officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash into a building in the 1800 block of Myrtle Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered the driver, a male in his late 30s, had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the individual to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units and partners from the State Attorney’s Office are currently on scene investigating.

At this time, there is no information regarding where the shooting occurred, nor is there any suspect information available. Detectives are actively canvassing the area for clues.

The circumstances of the incident and the relationships between those involved remain unknown. As a result, the classification of the incident is pending.

Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s and State Attorney’s offices to uncover more details.

Anyone with information, to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at (904) 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.