JSO launches new webpage for unsolved crimes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thieves are ripping off stores and burglarizing businesses, and Jacksonville’s Sheriff wants your help to stop it.

Sheriff T.K Waters is putting photos of the unsolved crimes on JSO’s website.

Two of the photos listed on the website show two grand theft suspects, one pushing out a cart at Target on Southside Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

An Action News Jax investigation in February revealed that retail theft in Jacksonville is on the rise.

In 2021 thieves in Jacksonville stole $250,000 in lost merchandise. That doubled in 2022 to $500,000 in retail theft.

Now with a click of a button, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is taking another new approach to solving crimes like retail theft among others.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Without our community engagement, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office would not be able to successfully fulfill its mission,” said Sheriff Waters.

The page has about 100 unsolved crime cases already uploaded. Some of the victims are businesses, others are individuals.

“Crime victims deserve justice, and it is our hope that our engaged community will regularly access this page to help us solve crimes that in the past might have not had a high degree of solvability,” said Sheriff Waters.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.