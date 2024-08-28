JSO: Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times by unknown person on Salad Way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-twenties is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Saland Way in Jacksonville on Tuesday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sherif’s Office, Tuesday morning at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Saland Way following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in his mid-twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

Initial investigations indicate that the victim was walking down the street when an unknown individual shot him multiple times.

Crime Scene Detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence, while Violent Crimes Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and reviewing video surveillance footage.

First Coast News and Action News Jax were present at a briefing held at 11000 Beach Boulevard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (904) 630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

