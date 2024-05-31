JSO: Man dead after falling into water while night fishing on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after he was found unresponsive in the water along Heckscher Drive.

Police said that at around 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pulled a man in distress out of the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that the man and a witness went out to do some night fishing when the victim became unresponsive in the water. JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are conducting their respective investigations, but foul play isn’t expected.

The Medical Examiner also responded to the scene and will determine the exact cause of death.

