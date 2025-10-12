JSO: Man dies after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man died after being shot Saturday night in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers were called to the 9300 block of Ribault Avenue Road around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital by rescue crews, but he didn’t survive.

So far, detectives say they’re still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, JSO says.

Several people have been detained for questioning, and police say they’re cooperating.

JSO is asking anyone who knows anything that could help to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

