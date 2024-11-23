JSO: Man shot in chest during overnight argument in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the chest overnight on Saturday.

According to police, a man in his thirties and a woman were arguing at the Deerpointe Manufactured Home Community around 12:50 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene for a dispute. By the time police arrived, the victim and suspect had already left the scene.

Police said the man and woman lived with each other.

The man was found at a local hospital.

The man is expected to survive, and the suspect has been detained.

