JSO needs help in identifying two suspects involved in fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported auto burglary on Gate Parkway.

When officers arrived at 4900 Gate Parkway, a victim’s credit card was stolen.

The suspects pictured used the victim’s credit card in a nearby business.

JSO has not been able to identify the suspects.

Anyone having information on the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

