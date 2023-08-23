Water main break prompts boil water advisory, frustration for thousands in Southside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As JEA diligently repaired a water main on Philips Highway in the vicinity of Greenland Road all throughout the day, thousands of customers have been placed under a boil water advisory, which has understandably caused frustration.

JEA crews were at the scene since early Tuesday morning working to get the problem fixed. Some people nearby either had low water pressure or no functional water for most of the day.

Among the residents affected is Jessie Pawlish, a resident of the Copperleaf neighborhood, who compared the experience to an unexpected camping trip.

“I feel like I’m camping and I didn’t plan on that,” Pawlish expressed.

The water outage prompted her to reflect on the daily conveniences often taken for granted.

“You know like just flushing the toilet, that takes like two gallons just to flush,” she explained.

JEA revealed that the damage to the water main resulted from the installation of a new electric utility pole in the area. In a video message, JEA CEO Jay Stowe urged the affected neighbors to limit their water usage due to the low water pressure caused by the damage.

“The size of the water line and its location on our water system means that water pressure is low for customers on the Southside and parts of St. Johns County. So we are asking all JEA customers to conserve water,” Stowe stated.

More than 25,000 customers in the Nocatee communities and the Southside area are now advised to boil their water as a precautionary measure. Stowe emphasized JEA’s commitment to providing safe and clean water, noting that they take this responsibility seriously.

The ruptured water line compelled many residents to rush to stores in search of bottled water.

Tony Kuczewski, who stocked up on bottled water for his family, shared his perspective, “Is the boil water concerning at all? Not to me, but it is to my wife and I do what she says.”

The impact of the water main break was evident in local stores as well. The Publix in Nocatee Town Center already had several empty shelves by dinner time as residents rushed to secure clean water.

With the upcoming hurricane season in mind, Pawlish remarked, “For hurricane season, we always say you have to buy and stock up on water, but in Florida, we hardly ever do that. But for a no-water advisory, we actually have to buy a hurricane amount of water to be prepared.”

Several schools, including Bartram Springs Elementary, Atlantic Coast High School, and Pine Island Academy, were also affected by the water main break.

The St. Johns County District announced that students would have access to bottled water during this time. Baptist Health, also impacted by the advisory, stated that it posed a “low-risk concern” for them but they would proceed with caution, distributing bottled water as needed.

As of 9:20 p.m., the damaged pipe was repaired and all valves have been opened, allowing water pressure to return to normal. The precautionary water boil advisory still remains in effect for customers.

