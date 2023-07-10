JSO offering free motorcycle safety classes through SMART program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to sign up for its free “SMART” classes, which will teach motorcycle safety.

The class will be broken down into four main learning objectives: the proper use of head and eyes during turning, leaning the bike to make tighter turns, dipping the bike for proper transitioning and properly manipulating the clutch, throttle and brake to work within the motorcycle’s grey area.

Interested parties can attend the class at the Florida Justice and Education Training Center on Capper Road. Participants will need to bring a driver’s license and a motorcycle endorsement and sign a waiver.

The class will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Make sure to register ahead of class start time to join.

Sign-up information and further details can be found at http://jaxsheriff.org,

Directions to the Florida Justice and Education Center can be found below.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.