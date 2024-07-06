JSO officer awarded June 2024 Police Officer of the Month for work in traffic enforcement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Police Officer Christopher Collins was recognized as JSO’s June 2024 Police Officer of the Month.

Collins highlighted the agency’s work in specialized traffic enforcement, JSO said in a Facebook post.

In a video posted on Facebook, Sheriff T.K. Waters said Collins helped identify a Westside intersection that posed a risk to bicyclists and pedestrians in the spring of 2023. Collins analyzed crash data and then reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation for help increasing the safety measures at the intersection.

FDOT conducted a study and found improvements were necessary.

“Due to Chris’ relentless efforts, the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Blair Road is currently undergoing enhancements and will be brought to a standard that increases safe movement for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists that ass through it,” Sheriff Waters said.

