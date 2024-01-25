Beach Boulevard eastbound lanes closed for crash, JFRD confirms one in serious condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is at the scene of what appears to be an accident on Beach Boulevard. Debris can be seen close to an intersection with one vehicle stopped close by.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that “one person was transported with serious injuries.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that all lanes eastbound between Kernan and Tamaya Boulevard will be shut down due to a traffic incident.

When more information is released this story will be updated.

