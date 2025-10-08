JSO searching for repeat theft suspect accused of stealing drinks on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing drinks from a convenience store on Beach Boulevard.

Deputies say the man walked into the store on September 10 wearing a black polo and a gray backpack.

He grabbed two drinks, skipped the checkout line, and took off on a bicycle.

JSO says this isn’t the first time he’s done it, and the suspect may be connected to similar thefts at the same store.

JSO asks anyone who recognizes the man to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

