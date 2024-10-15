JSO: Suspect sought for attempted armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an Attempted Armed Robbery and are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

On Tuesday, October 08, 2024, shortly after 9:00 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of St. Augustine Road in reference to an Armed Robbery.

JSO: Identity sought in attempted armed robbery

The pictured suspect entered the business and pulled up a mask over his face, pointed a pistol at the victim and demanded money.

Any information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

