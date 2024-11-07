JSO: Traffic fatality

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic fatality Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the 11600 block of Braddock Rd. at around 3 pm.

According to JSO, the victim was ending the sidewalk on the west side of the road when a teenager driving a Jeep lost control of their vehicle and veered off the roadway sticking the victim. They were in their early 20’s.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The driver of the jeep stopped the vehicle and has cooperated with investigators. JSO says there was no indication of impairment.

The total traffic fatality in Duval County has now reached 132.

