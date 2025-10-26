JSO: Two men shot outside Edgewood Avenue bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for answers after two men were shot early Sunday morning in the 200 block of Edgewood Avenue South.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers rushed to the address just after 3:40 a.m. when calls came in about a shooting.

They found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently undergoing surgery.

A short time later, another man, also in his 30s, arrived at a hospital on his own.

Investigators say he was involved in the same incident and is now in stable condition.

Detectives believe a large crowd had gathered outside in the parking lot after the nearby bar closed. An argument broke out, leading to the shooting.

Police say the crowd quickly scattered, and so far, no witnesses have come forward, and no arrests have been made.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them at (904) 630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

