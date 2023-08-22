JTA Gameday Xpress to resume shuttling fans for Jacksonville Jaguars home games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you want to skip the downtown traffic on the way to Jacksonville Jaguars games this season?

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s Gameday Xpress will begin running for the season as of Saturday’s first and only home preseason game, which is against the Miami Dolphins and starts at 7 p.m.

Here’s how it works: You park in one of JTA’s designated lots around town and JTA will take you to EverBank Stadium. Your drop-off and pick-up location at EverBank Stadium will vary depending on your original Gameday Xpress lot | CLICK HERE for more information

Gameday Xpress has two Downtown lots:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

To ride from Downtown lots, a season pass is $60 per passenger and single game passes are $10 per passenger.

There are three suburban lots where people can park and ride:

Season passes for the Suburban Lots will cost $80 per rider, with a single-game pass priced at $15 per passenger.

Service begins two hours before the game and continues for one hour after each game ends.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

All passes include round-trip services to EverBank Stadium. Gameday Xpress passes must be purchased through the MyJTA App.

Passengers are permitted to bring coolers and other small items like foldable chairs on board if they do not block the aisles or take up too much space. JTA asks that you do not eat or drink once on board.

Remember that the Jaguars have a strict clear-bag policy. For a list of items you cannot bring into EverBank Stadium, click here.