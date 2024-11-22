JUST ANNOUNCED: St. Johns County Fight Night: First Responders boxing for charity

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Come out to support your local Deputies and Firefighters as they leave it all in the ring on Thursday, February 13, at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre. All event proceeds will benefit children in the community.

SJSO previously held the event last year on a smaller scale, but due to its immense success, a new location had to be found.

Two charities, The Diamond of Dreams and The St. Johns County Police Athletic League (PAL), will be highlighted at the event.

The Diamond of Dreams is a building project providing a new ball field and a playground for children with special needs, while the PAL is an organization that provides all youth an opportunity to play a variety of sports in St. Johns County.

The main events consist of members of SJSO, SJCFR, and SAFD battling for the belt and annual title. Fights will be three rounds, one minute each.

“I’m so excited for this group of fighters to experience the exhilarating feeling of entering The Amp with their walk-out song blaring and hearing the fans cheer, there’s nothing like it,” said SJSO Deputy and Fight Night Promoter Krissie Padgett. “Whether you win or lose, it feels amazing to represent your agency in such a positive light to ultimately help the children of our community.”

