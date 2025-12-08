Key takeaways, stats from Jaguars through Week 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are now the outright leaders in the division after a 36-19 throttling against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As it stands, the Jags hold the three seed in AFC and are one game up on the Colts and Texans with four to play.

Liam Coen has not only turned a 4-13 team around in year one, but has shown the ability to help his team improve over the course of the season. Let’s take a look at where the Jaguars stand through Week 14.

Jaguars since the Bye

The Jaguars entered the Bye in rough shape, coming off of two ugly losses against the Rams and Seahawks. Many thought the fun in Duval was over as the team had dropped to 4-3 on the season. Liam Coen and this Jaguars’ team had other ideas.

Since the bye, the Jaguars are 5-1, averaging over 30 points per game. It isn’t just the offense either. The defense has come alive as of late, particularly the pass-rush as Josh Hines-Allen now has 6.5 sacks since the bye as well.

Trevor Lawrence since the Bye

Similarly to Josh Hines-Allen, Trevor Lawrence has ascended and is playing some of the best ball of his career. With the season on the line and playoffs in reach, the Jaguars’ two franchise cornerstones have shown up and shown out.

Since the bye week, Trevor Lawrence’s 12 total touchdowns rank third among NFL quarterbacks. His 52.0% success rate over that span ranks fourth and is even better (2nd) since Week 10 with the addition of Jakobi Meyers.

To put the cherry on top, Brian Thomas Jr and the deep ball look to have returned! Trevor Lawrence completed four of six passes deep against the Colts and is 9/18 over the last five games. Brian Thomas Jr put up a highlight performance with three clutch deep balls Sunday.

Jaguars’ Defense in 2025

How far they have come. Arguably the NFL’s worst unit in 2024, Anthony Campanile has taken this group and transformed them into one of the league’s most dangerous defenses in just a single offseason. Many of those who struggled last season are having career seasons, including Arik Armstead and Devin Lloyd.

The Jags are allowing just 20.9 points per game and have 23 takeaways on the season, tied for second best in the NFL. This unit is nasty, particularly against the run, allowing an NFL best 82.9 rushing YPG. The NFL’s leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, averaged just 3.5 yards per carry against the Jags in Week 14.

Speaking of takeaways, Devin Lloyd’s five interceptions are tied for most in the NFL at his position and Josh Hines-Allen’s pressures have been responsible for four turnovers, also tied for the most in the NFL. The Jaguars also happen to lead the NFL in most passes defended with 82 on the season, according to Fox Sports.

