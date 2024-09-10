Keystone Heights High School junior varsity football season canceled

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Keystone Heights High School’s junior varsity football season is canceled.

The school’s athletics department posted about the cancelation on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Clay County District Schools said the cancelation was due to low student participation and too many injuries.

Everyone who is currently playing on the JV team will be moved up to Varsity for the rest of the season.

