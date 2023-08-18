“l feel good about getting started with the negotiations”: Mayor optimistic about Jags stadium deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Mayor Donna Deegan is weighing in on the future of the proposed stadium renovation deal for the first time since she selected a firm to help negotiate with the NFL.

Before the renderings can become reality, a lot still needs to happen to push a stadium renovation deal through.

The Jaguars have asked the City of Jacksonville to contribute more than a billion dollars for the renovation and construction of a new entertainment district.

This week Mayor Donna Deegan announced the selection of Chicago-based law firm Sidley Austin LLP to help negotiate the deal.

“We had some great companies that we interviewed and they just stood head and shoulders really above everybody else in terms of their ability to negotiate with the NFL and we felt really good about them,” said Deegan. “And I think that at this point I feel good about getting started with the negotiations in earnest.”

The Jaguars indicated back in June a desire to establish a partnership framework with the city by October.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping explained the team will need to start spending about a million dollars a month in October to begin advancing the project and lock in the projected price.

“We will take a step back and get an assessment. You know, are we on a path? What’s our confidence level that we’re going to get something done? And hopefully, our confidence level is high and we start making that investment to protect the timetable and protect the cost,” said Lamping during a June interview.

Deegan indicated there are still some steps the city needs to take to get to that point.

“There’s also going to be a local firm that’s going to be involved in all this, which we have not yet also chosen. So, we’re still putting the pieces together. I think the goal is to have something that we can start discussing by fall,” said Deegan.

Based on Jaguar’s proposed timeline, early construction would begin in February 2025.

The new facility would be ready to be opened in August of 2028.

