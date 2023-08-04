Lake City man arrest related to shooting death in June, sheriff’s office said

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting death that happened in June.

Michael Andrew Smith, 35, of Lake City was taken into custody shortly after a grand jury returned an indictment in the case and a warrant was issued.

On Sun., Jun. 25, at around 1 p.m. a shooting took place at the Chevron gas station on U.S. 441 N. and Interstate 10. The sheriff’s office said that deputies learned Kendrick Jerry, 47, and Smith had been in some sort of disagreement. It is believed this led to the shooting and Jerry’s death.

CCSO said that given all the facts, evidence and possible legal defences in the case, the grand jury returned an indictment on one count of manslaughter while armed and one count of possession of an altered firearm.

“With current stand your ground laws, we did not want to pursue criminal charges prematurely in this case,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “After consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, we agreed that the best way to proceed was to let a grand jury of Mr. Smith’s peers decide on what charges, if any, would be appropriate.”

Sheriff Hinter also said that Smith will be booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond.

There is no trial date set yet.

