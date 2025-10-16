Lake City mother demands justice for daughter, says she was the victim of sexual battery

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake City mom said she had to convince prosecutors to seek the strongest charge against the man she said raped her daughter nearly three years ago.

“My daughter lives in fear, so he should have to go to prison and pay for what he did,” said the victim’s mother.

Marqui Church is the man investigators said raped a 16-year-old girl with disabilities in 2023.

Action News Jax found he has faced 28 cases in Columbia County, one from 2015, involving sexual battery and human trafficking charges.

Church has an upcoming hearing for the 2023 case. And the victim’s mom said she was worried he would be offered a plea deal.

“He wants a plea bargain, because he doesn’t want to take the rape charge, he wants to go for assault, and it’s not assault it’s rape,” said the victim’s mother.

On Tuesday, she showed up at the Columbia County Courthouse to protest that proposal.

Chris Carson, an attorney not affiliated with this case, said prosecutors must assess whether there’s enough evidence to pursue serious charges like sexual battery.

“When a prosecutor looks at a case of this nature, ultimately, they have to make decisions on whether they have sufficient evidence to effectively bring the charge in front of the jury,” said Carson.

Carson said victim and family input is important but not decisive in prosecutorial decisions.

“It is most certainly a strong consideration, and it is something that prosecutors take very seriously, but it is not the be-all end-all,” said Carson.

But after pressing prosecutors, the victim’s mom said that they will take it to trial.

“I feel relieved, you know, and I hope we do win,” said the victim’s mom. “I just want justice for my daughter.”

Action News Jax reached out to the state attorney’s office to ask about the case and if it was considering a plea deal. We did not hear back.

Church’s next hearing is scheduled for October 29th.

