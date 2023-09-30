Lake City Police, family grieve the loss of Corporal Tim Parisi after medical emergency

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Corporal Tim Parisi, 41, was a dedicated officer who was fighting for his life this week after suffering a massive stroke.

Spending over 20 years protecting and serving communities, Corporal Parisi was said to have experienced a medical emergency on Tuesday while participating in a training conference.

According to the Lake City Police Department, he was transported to the hospital in a critical state and took his final breath on Friday afternoon.

Corporal Parisi will be returning home this evening (Friday) with a police escort. Service details are pending and will be made available by the department.

The Florida State Fraternal Order of Police was asking the community for support and prayers when Parisi experienced his medical crisis. A GoFundMe was established to help the family during this difficult time. You can visit that fund by clicking here.

