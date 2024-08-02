‘There is no mystery about any of this:’ JSO launches a new transparency portal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office launched a new transparency portal that is more forward-facing.

“We are focusing on our community and that is a big deal,” said Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters at a Town Hall meeting Thursday night.

The new portal will be updated daily, allowing the community access to currently verified data 24/7 without needing a public records request.

This new site has been in the works since last summer.

The transparency portal has everything from crime and traffic crash maps to crime data year to date.

Within the crime data, it shows 35 murders so far this year compared to 59 at the same time last year.

“We put it on there voluntarily so people can see it,” said Sheriff Waters. “It’s all about open, there is no mystery about any of this. They keep that updated and we want people to be able to look at that and be able to see for themselves what’s going on and we want to show them.”

