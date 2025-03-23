Large-scale training operation taking place in Vilano Beach waters Monday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware that a large-scale training exercise will be happening off the coast of St. Augustine and Vilano Beach Monday.

Multiple agencies will be participating in a maritime training exercise, which simulates a large search and rescue operation.

Officials said federal, state, and local assets will take to the air and the water as part of the training.

The Sheriff’s Office said its Unified Command Center will be staged at the Vilano Boat, while the actual operation will take place approximately 8 miles offshore and 10 miles north of the St. Augustine Inlet.

Equipment is expected to begin arriving to the boat ramp overnight and into Monday morning.

Training is set to begin at 8 A.M.

