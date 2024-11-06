‘Let’s choose love:’ Jacksonville mayor weighs in on 2024 election results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is speaking out for the first time since Donald Trump won the 2024 election early Wednesday morning.

Deegan publicly supported Vice President Kamala Harris during the election.

On Sunday, Deegan told Action News Jax that she voted for Harris. She cited “access to healthcare, affordable housing, infrastructure, and for unity” as reasons for doing so in a social media post.

Final weekend to early vote before Tuesday’s election. I voted for @KamalaHarris for access to healthcare, affordable housing, infrastructure, and for unity. The future is decided by those who show up so make your voices heard. #vote pic.twitter.com/WER9Ic6l46 — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) November 2, 2024

After Harris’ concession speech at Howard University, Deegan issued the following statement:

“With the election now behind us, let’s choose love over fear and move forward together. My administration will continue to work with everyone – Democrats, Republicans and Independents – on our goal of unifying Jacksonville and building a city that works for all of us.

We look forward to maintaining a positive relationship with the White House and our Jacksonville delegation in Congress to continue strong federal support for the city we all love.”

