Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park project expected to finish this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The $4 million Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park project was expected to be completed back in the summer of 2022. Many were left wondering when it will be completed, if ever.

The new time frame given to Action News Jax states that the park will be finished by the summer of 2024, but additional concerns are rising for nearby residents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park project has been pushed back for two years now. The city put out a statement stating, “The delays for Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park have been related to moving the shotgun house and supply chain issues relating to materials.”

Nick Ilardi, an employee of a nearby business told Action News Jax that their pond was covered with trees over 15 feet tall.

The park project cut all those trees down to “beautify the area,” but that was last year in February.

“It was so high. You couldn’t even see through it or anything. A group of guys came through and leveled the field,” Ilardi said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Lift Evry voice

Randall Fordham says that he has lived Jacksonville his whole life, and he hopes the homeless problem downtown doesn’t affect this park.

“It’s terrible. We have homeless that sleep on our steps at night. I think the park is a great idea. I just hope the city does not forget about it down the road, and it becomes another blighted area,” Fordman said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The park is the location where James Weldon Johnson and his brother, John Rosamond Johnson, were born. The two were responsible for creating the song “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

Councilman at Large Matt Carlucci says his goal is to educate and bring people downtown.

“I think it’s going to be one of our great parks. We have a great history in Jacksonville. We need to do a better job unfolding for people to learn and know our identity,” said Carlucci.

The total funding is approximately $4,200,000. $3 million is from city of Jacksonville CIP, and the remainder is from private donations.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.