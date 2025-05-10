Lightning strike starts fire at a Jacksonville apartment building: JFRD

A Fort Caroline apartment caught fire Saturday morning after an apparent lightning strike, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

“I was making breakfast and all of a sudden, bam. Thought it hit my house, my cats went screaming, crying,” said one neighbor, Dale Swain.

An official said the call came in at around 9:20 A.M on Leafy Forest Way. Lightning struck one apartment, impacting just that building.

“I’m fearful for my neighbors obviously. That’s nothing small‚" said Swain.

JFRD said no one was injured in the fire, but roof damage was clearly visible where the lightning hit.

Lightning strike damage on Jacksonville home Lightning strike damage

The First Alert Weather team continues to track storms in the area, and is preparing for more potentially severe weather on Sunday and Monday.

