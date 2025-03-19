Local

The Roots, Janelle Monáe, and more to perform at the 2025 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
Album of the Year nominee
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 03: Janelle Monae performs at Ryman Auditorium on October 03, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)
By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to see Grammy award-winning artists and musical icons at the 2025 Jacksonville Jazz Fest!

The lineup for the FREE festival, which will take place on Memorial Day weekend, will consist of the following performers:

  • Thursday, May 22
    • Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition
  • Friday, May 23
    • Headliner: Kool & The Gang
    • Supporting Acts: Maysa, Spyro Gyra, Lets Ride Brass Band (feat. Bella Kosal)
  • Saturday, May 24
    • Headliner: Janelle Monáe
    • Supporting Acts: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas, Douglass Anderson School of the Arts Jazz Combo
  • Sunday, May 25
    • Headliner: The Roots
    • Supporting Acts: Boney James, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Connie Han, UNF Jazz Ensemble I

Due to demand, the Festival has been moved to Tailgaters Parking. See a map below:

Jax Jazz Festival 2025 map

Click HERE to learn more about the Festival and VIP ticket experiences

