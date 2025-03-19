The Roots, Janelle Monáe, and more to perform at the 2025 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to see Grammy award-winning artists and musical icons at the 2025 Jacksonville Jazz Fest!

The lineup for the FREE festival, which will take place on Memorial Day weekend, will consist of the following performers:

Thursday, May 22

Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition

Friday, May 23

Headliner: Kool & The Gang



Supporting Acts: Maysa, Spyro Gyra, Lets Ride Brass Band (feat. Bella Kosal)

Saturday, May 24

Headliner: Janelle Monáe



Supporting Acts: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas, Douglass Anderson School of the Arts Jazz Combo

Sunday, May 25

Headliner: The Roots



Supporting Acts: Boney James, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Connie Han, UNF Jazz Ensemble I

Due to demand, the Festival has been moved to Tailgaters Parking. See a map below:

Jax Jazz Festival 2025 map

Click HERE to learn more about the Festival and VIP ticket experiences

