Live Updates: County by county damage reports as Hurricane Milton moves off Florida’s East Coast

Jacksonville, Fla. — Hurricane Milton plowed into the state Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm bringing lots of water and winds over 100 mph. It made landfall in Siesta Key. While Tampa Bay was spared a direct hit, Milton spawned a barrage of tornadoes. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, 3.25 million were without power.

Locally, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, and Flagler counties sustained the most damage with widespread flooding.

Here’s a county-by-county damage report and images of what the storm left in its wake.

St. Johns County

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that there’s widespread flooding in portions of the area and urging people to avoid driving through flood waters.

St. Johns County Flood damage St. Johns County flooding Thursday morning in the wake of Hurricane Milton

The impacts of Hurricane Milton are causing flooding in Downtown St. Augustine overnight. #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/7bp8ibrchc — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) October 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton has caused widespread flooding in portions of St. Johns County overnight. Please avoid driving through floodwaters. If you are in need of assistance, please call 911 or SJSO’s Non-Emergency # (904) 824-8304. #hurricanemilton pic.twitter.com/szhhmaPuJm — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) October 10, 2024

SJSO Deputies are on scene of downed pine trees blocking the road on San Juline Circle in St. Augustine. #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/3zye2yI41h — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) October 10, 2024

Clay County

Clay County Sheriff’s officials gathered Thursday morning before hitting the streets to survey damage from Hurricane Milton. There were 4,800 homes and business without power at 6 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

They’re asking people to stay off the roads so first responders and linemen can work.

Clay County Sheriff's Office Clay County Sheriff's officials gathered Thursday morning before hitting the streets to survey damage from Hurricane Milton. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Our morning shift is being briefed and they’re getting ready to hit the streets. The storm is moving off shore and we’ve... Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Thursday, October 10, 2024

Putnam County

The Crill Avenue underpass was closed Wednesday prior to the storm due to flooding.

Putnam County Milton damage The Crill Avenue underpass was closed Wednesday prior to the storm due to flooding.

Duval County

Crews removed a large tree that feel in the road in the Wilderness neighborhood.

Large tree down in Mandarin neighborhood Trees down in the wilderness Neighborhood off of Marbon Road and South Mandarin

Around Florida

Rescue efforts underway in Orange County. Edgewater/Winter Park area.

Our teams are working tirelessly to respond to water rescues emergencies. pic.twitter.com/YqSPEhREft — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 10, 2024

OCFRD along with OCSO working on water rescues at 4:41a.m. Riverdale Rd/Buck Rd. Crews checking every house in the area to assist residents affecting by flooding. pic.twitter.com/lgB4s92mgz — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton Weather Debris covers the ground near a crane that fell onto a building along 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg, Fla., as Hurricane Milton's strong winds tore through the area Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (Chris Urso/AP)

Hurricane Milton Joe Lindquist, 32, of St. Petersburg, walks over bricks near a fallen crane along 1st Avenue South near the Tampa Bay Times offices in St. Petersburg, Florida, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, as Hurricane Milton's strong winds tore through the area. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (Chris Urso/AP)

Hurricane Milton Weather The roof of Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, appeared to be badly damaged as Hurricane Milton passes Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (Chris Urso/AP)

Hurricane Milton A group is silhouetted against a fallen crane along 1st Avenue South near the Tampa Bay Times offices in St. Petersburg, Florida, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, as Hurricane Milton's strong winds tore through the area. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (Chris Urso/AP)

Hurricane Milton A crane is seen across 1st Avenue South near the Tampa Bay Times offices in St. Petersburg, Florida, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, as Hurricane Milton's strong winds tore through the area. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (Chris Urso/AP)

Hurricane Milton Weather A crane falls onto a building along 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg, Fla., as Hurricane Milton's strong winds tore through the area Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (Chris Urso/AP)

Damage in Cocoa Beach, Florida after Hurricane Milton

Flooding in Florida after Hurricane Milton (Accuweather)

Damage in Cocoa Beach, Florida after Hurricane Milton

Flooding in Florida after Hurricane Milton

Crane crashes into building in St. Petersburg, Florida (Mike's Weather Page)

Flooding in Florida after Hurricane Milton

Damage in Cocoa Beach, Florida after Hurricane Milton

Heavy rain and winds in Florida during Hurricane Milton

TIFR has made it onto Treasure Island. pic.twitter.com/rhuFMwmZIV — Treasure Island, FL (@TresIslandFL) October 10, 2024

