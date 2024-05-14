Mayor, Jaguars president, city negotiator present stadium deal to Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Jaguars President Mark Lamping, and city negotiator Mike Weinstein are presenting the deal for renovations to EverBank Stadium at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Action News Jax will be following the latest developments LIVE as they happen below. Refresh this page for the latest.

You can also click the streaming link below to watch the deal as it’s being presented.

5:45 p.m.: In her remarks closing the presentation, Deegan said, “I don’t believe this is a time for half-measures on our part.”

5:42 p.m.: Weinstein said though there would not be an entertainment zone as part of this deal, he said the Jaguars would build $100 million development next to the Four Seasons, which would be finished no later than four years after the stadium is finished.

5:40 p.m.: Weinstein said $300 million ($150 million from the city and $150 million from the Jaguars) will help to “Finally finish the funding” so Riverfront Plaza and other parks can be opened up.

5:39 p.m.: Lamping said with the stadium deal and the Shipyards, Jaguars owner “Shad (Khan) will be investing in excess of $1 billion downtown.”

INVESTIGATES: Stadium deal good for taxpayers or ‘handout’ to Jaguars’ billionaire owner Shad Khan?

5:37 p.m.: Construction workforce development programs: Lamping said the team introduced a program with the construction of the Miller Electric Center called Construction Ready, to help train locals in the construction field. Graduated 87 construction students.

5:35 p.m.: Both Lamping and Weinstein have been in “constant contact” with the Universities of Florida and Georgia throughout the process of negotiating the deal, Weinstein said. He said both schools are very excited about the planned renovations.

5:33 p.m.: Weinstein said, “We (the city and the Jaguars) jointly decide on the budgets for maintenance ... but they (the Jaguars) maintain the building.” Budgets for maintenance, facilities, and capital “are approved by both of us,” he said.

RELATED: Sources revealing to Action News Jax’s Ben Becker details of Jacksonville’s $1.25B stadium deal

5:32 p.m.: Lamping said not doing the entertainment district now eliminated the No. 1 concern from Jaguars supporters heard at the last round of community huddles, which was, “What’s going to happen from my parking?”

5:31 p.m.: Jaguars’ offices are currently in the stadium. In the future, they will move offices to the Miller Electric Center or another office building the team is building, Weinstein said.

5:28 p.m.: “We (City of Jacksonville) have a substantial non-relocation agreement,” with the Jaguars, as part of the new 30 year lease agreement, Weinstein said.

RELATED: Jacksonville Council to extend attorney’s contract until September 2025 to help usher stadium deal

5:27 p.m.: “The $600 million that won’t be borrowed saves the citizens of Jacksonville $1.5 billion in debt services over the next 30 years,” Weinstein said.

5:24 p.m.: Lamping said for the new stadium lease, we wanted to come up with a user model, people that purchase tickets, that money will stay in the building. Have agreed to partner 100% with the City of Jacksonville. We think that will cover 28% of annual expenses, Lamping said.

5:19 p.m.: City Council members are already reacting to the plan. City Councilman Rory Diamond tweeted the following about a $150 million piece of the deal:

We got the deal and over the last year @MayorDeegan hasn’t negotiated anything new for this stadium lease other than to add ANOTHER 150 MILLION of additional City spending on non-stadium programs.



Thats a non-starter, and Council will remove it.



We are where we were last… — Rory Diamond (@RoryDiamond) May 14, 2024

5:17 p.m.: What’s best is to do the stadium first and then the entertainment zone next, Weinstein said. “We have three more seasons to play, things to do to prepare it for renovation,” he said. Things that the city would do could bring total cost down to $1.25 billion.

5:15 p.m.: Stadium is a perfect example of deferred maintenance, Weinstein said. $1.4 billion is less than our peers are doing around the country, he said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

5:14 p.m.: Fixed roof will lower the temperature inside of EverBank Stadium by 15 degrees, Lamping said.

5:10 p.m.: “We spent a lot of time in 2016 trying to get ahead of this issue,” Lamping said, as the team wanted to get a plan ahead of the lease expiration after the 2029 season.

5:09 p.m.: “We have people on our staff who are all Duval. They’ve lived here their entire lives,” Lamping said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

5:07 p.m.: Deegan introduces Lamping and Weinstein to take the podium. “The world sees our potential,” Lamping says of Jacksonville.

5:06 p.m.: Deegan takes the podium, saying the Jaguars have agreed to invest $100 million in commercial development.

“When all is said and done, this investment will far surpass that.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.