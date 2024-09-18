Local athlete diagnosed with AFib, urges others to see cardiologists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local athlete found out he has a heart condition known as Atrial fibrillation or Afib.

52-year-old Timur Ozgur is called a fitness influencer in Jacksonville. He told Action News Jax he is planning on competing in his first marathon soon. However, during a run last year, he said his “chest flutters” turned into irregular heartbeats.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“At first it was refluxing, then my heart palpitations got really strong. It felt like my heart was flipping around in my chest,” said Ozgur.

Ozgur said his irregular heartbeats continued even when he was resting.

“I’d be doing random things. Once, I was driving and I pulled over because I thought I was going to pass out,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In his next doctor’s visit, Ozgur said he became aware that he had the heart condition known as AFib. He was diagnosed in August of 2023.

Dr. Vora at Baptist Medical Center said AFib is less common in athletes, but it is possible with mild to no symptoms.

“We see this especially in endurance athletes who are typically runners. This is because of the high volume of impact that they’re constantly running, their chamber is working harder and over time their chamber can enlarge,” said Dr. Aaditya Vora, a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist.

Dr. Vora adds AFib is often not diagnosed and if left untreated, it can lead to heart failure or a stroke.

Ozgur said he is exercising again after his procedure back in February. He asks all athletes, regardless of how healthy you are or may feel, if your breathing feels irregular, see your local cardiologist.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.