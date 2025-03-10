Local correctional officer trainee accused of trying to smuggle drugs into prison

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake County woman has been arrested after police said she planned to bring drugs into a Florida prison.

28-year-old Jakaleb Thomas, a correctional officer trainee, was arrested after a joint investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they learned of a plan where Thomas would have narcotics delivered to her in Lake City, before smuggling them into the prison.

After a joint operation by the agencies, 42 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 211 grams of marijuana.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility on March 6th for three separate felony charges, including drug trafficking.

She is being held without bond.

Officials say the investigation received support from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Police Department, and the Lake City Police Department. State and national organizations also assisted, including the Florida Highway Patrol, Department of Corrections and the Drug Enforcement Administration,

