Local Dozier survivor finally able to apply for compensation 56 years later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Survivors of the Dozier School for Boys will finally be able to apply for compensation starting Monday according to the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

One local survivor has been eagerly awaiting this moment for 56 years.

The compensation bill was signed into law back in June and Charles Deas Jr. has spent the last three months obtaining his official records documenting his two years at the infamous Dozier School for Boys in Mariana.

Action News Jax has been following his story for nearly two years, as he has awaited the opportunity to finally apply for compensation for the abuse he suffered at the state-run reform school as a child.

“They would beat you. They had men to hold you down while they beat you with those leather straps,” said Deas.

Stories of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of school staff plagued Dozier over the course of its 111 years in operation.

In 2015, the remains of more than 50 boys were unearthed on the school grounds.

Like so many other Dozier survivors, Deas’ life was significantly impacted due to the abuse he suffered.

He turned to drugs and alcohol, which led to several stints in jail, until he finally got sober 27 years ago.

“I mean, when I left that place, I just couldn’t get life right,” said Deas.

Now, with his school records in hand, he’s just waiting for his personal testimony describing his time at Dozier to be notarized before he can officially apply for his share of the $20 million compensation fund.

State Senator Tracy Davis (D-Jacksonville), who co-sponsored the Dozier compensation bill, argued with an estimated 400 survivors who have come forward, it will be important for community leaders and survivors’ families to help them navigate the application process.

“If they know of any Okeechobee or Dozier survivor, to please reach out to any of our elected offices so we can help them,” said Davis. “Once this application launches, I want as many of our Dozier and Okeechobee men involved with this and if they want the compensation, it’s there for them and I want them to receive it.”

The exact amount of compensation survivors like Deas will receive will depend on how many survivors apply.

Regardless of the amount, Deas argues it’s not about the money, but rather accountability.

“They’re still investigating to find out what happened to them babies that didn’t make it. You know, there was a lot of babies. Fifty. Fifty graves, man,” said Deas. “I’m just blessed and grateful that I’m not one of them.”

Survivors have until Dec. 31 to submit their applications.

Compensation will likely be paid out sometime next year.

You can find the webpage where that compensation application will be posted here.

