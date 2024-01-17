Local groups in Northeast Florida are uniting for the Together Against Hate discussion panel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local faith leaders, professionals from OneJax, and members of the Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida will join for a panel discussion at the Main Library in Downtown Jacksonville.

The event will be about Together Against Hate which is promoting unity in the community.

Read: Some residents living in fear after door kicking trend terrorizes Longleaf neighborhood

The event is presented by the Jewish Community Alliance and the First Coast YMCA.

Read: It’s important to protect your plants as freezing temperatures expected in many local areas

It is free to the community but, attendees must register by the Together Against Hate event page.

This event will be on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Two teens accused of stealing, yelling racial slurs at Nocatee Ben and Jerry’s staff

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.