Local man remembers encounter with James Earl Jones during Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans of the actor James Earl Jones mourned his death this week and celebrated his work by watching his iconic roles in several films. Here in Jacksonville, one man remembers meeting the actor when he was nine years old at a children’s hospital.

“You deliberately disobeyed me and worst you put Nullah in danger,” Sickle cell patient Nicholas Harris quoted his favorite line in the Lion King film; he fell in love with when he was just four years old. “Since then, Lion King has been one of my favorite movies.”

On Apr. 7, 2000, the voice actor who played Mufasa in The Lion King, James Earl Jones, visited with sick children at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

“I happened to be one of the patients dealing with one of the illnesses that he was supporting at the time,” Harris said.

That’s how Harris, who was struggling with sickle cell disease, met the voice behind Mufasa at the age of 9. Harris is now 33.

”Man, that’s one of the amazing memories I can share with you today,” Harris told Action News Jax.

A picture captured that moment that Harris says he will never forget. The Lion King book that Jones is reading in the picture was signed and given to Harris.

“And he says, ‘Simba son I’m only brave because I have to be brave.’” Harris uses those words to continue his fight with Sickle Cell Disease.

He also shares encouraging words to others with the disease during Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month.

“Everybody is special, don’t give up. Fight for what you believe and use your voice,” Harris said.

A sickle cell disease walkathon will be held on Sept. 28 at Lonnie C Miller Park. It starts at 11 a.m.

