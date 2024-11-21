Local middle school to become a Community Partership School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Matthew Gilbert Middle School will become the third school in Duval County to adopt the innovative Community Partnership Schools™ model this year.

Founded by the Children’s Home Society of Florida and the University of Central Florida, the Community Partnership Schools™ model engages core partners, collaborating with local nonprofits, businesses, the faith community, and other stakeholders.

The organization operates within schools to tackle crucial barriers to learning, such as food insecurity, poverty, inadequate access to affordable healthcare, behavioral health services, and heightened rates of violence and crime, among other identified challenges.

Matthew Gilbert Middle School joins partnerships among the Children’s Home Society of Florida, AGAPE Family Health, Duval County Schools, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and the University of North Florida. $80,000 in state grants are being given to the school to kickstart the program.

“The Community Partnership Model moves the needle on education by increasing graduation rates, reducing disciplinary actions, and increasing parental involvement,” said Tara Haley, Dean of Education and Human Services at FSCJ and Cabinet Chair of Edward White High School. “We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with the other partners to champion overall student success and well-being.”

