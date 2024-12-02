Local restaurant getting some national recognition

Jacksonville, Fla. — A popular Southside diner will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants (ABR).

ABR will feature Johnny Angel’s Diner on an upcoming episode of The Roadshow. ABR features local, independently-owned restaurants.

Johnny Angel’s Diner opened on St. Johns Bluff Road in 2008. With its jukebox, Elvis statue, and other memorabilia, it harkens back to the old-school diners of the 50s and 60s.

Nicole Nelson nominated the diner, stating in a news release, “Their food is fresh, with large portions, and the atmosphere is the coolest.”

ABR will be filming at the restaurant in mid-December.

