Local schools, districts selected for $50K FPL Classroom Makeover Grant

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two local schools and a local school district are the most recent recipients of the Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) $50,000 STEM Classroom Makeover Grant.

The recipients in Northeast Florida include R.J. Murray Middle School, Robert H. Jenkins Elementary School, and the Nassau County School District.

To commemorate the centennial celebration of FPL, the company increased the number of recipients of the STEM Classroom Makeover Grant, going from 5 recipients to 20 recipients across the statewide. The program now devotes over $1 million to benefit local students.

Click HERE to learn more about scholarships and grants offered by FPL.

