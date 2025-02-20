Looking to keep the kids busy? Registration for these camps open now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Spring Break and summer are right around the corner and if you are looking to keep the kids busy, these camps have opened their registration.

Jaxparks Spring Break

JaxParks will be hosting a free Spring Break Camp from March 17-21, 2025. Children will be engaged in fitness, sports, arts and crafts. and games.

Registration opens at noon at the link HERE. Act fast, space is limited.

JaxParks spring break camp 2025

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens Summer Camp

The Cummer Museum will be offering s summer camp program for students in grades 1-6. Various activities and programs will be offered throughout. Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For non-members, camp is $360 a week. Registration is open now, click HERE to learn more.

